Norwegian pub slashes prices for thirsty Hibs fans

A SPORTS bar in Molde has slashed the price of a pint for Hibs fans arriving for tomorrow night’s Europa League qualifier.

With alcohol heavily taxed in Norway, punters would ordinarily be faced with forking out around £10 for a beer.

However, local pub Sportspuben 1911 has come to the rescue, offering a 50 per cent discount for thirsty Hibees.

The venue – a stone’s throw from the Aker Stadium – affords them the same deal to the Molde faithful throughout the year. Management have decided to extend the deal to include the visitors.

Around 500 Hibs fans are expected to make the journey to the idyllic coastal town, with the tie delicately balanced at 0-0.

The victors will face either Dinamo Minsk or Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League play-off round.