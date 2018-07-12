NSI Runavik coach tells players to be ‘like Braveheart’ against Hibs

NSI RUNAVIK coach Samal Erik Hentze has admitted the minnows from the Faroe Islands will need a miracle to pull off a Europa League shock against Hibs tonight but insisted: “We can be like Braveheart.”

Runavik have been in Edinburgh for four days preparing for the opening game of the first qualifying round hoping to keep the tie alive for next week’s second leg on their own artificial pitch.

Mel Gibson played Wallace in the movie Braveheart

While readily agreeing his team are very much the underdogs, Hentze’s also looking for his part-time players to “make something special”. Hentze said: “We are very excited for this game. We will always be the little ones wherever we go but we are believers. We can do miracles – all our people can make miracles. On the day, if we have a good day we can do something. If we have a bad day there will be a big difference between the teams. We will fight to do something special, to make the people in the Faroes proud of us ... like Braveheart.” Hentze admitted he knew nothing about Hibs when the draw was made but has hastily boned up on the threats Neil Lennon’s side carry, saying: “We have seen little bits of their games from last season against Celtic, Rangers and Hearts and Sunday’s match with Blackburn Rovers.”

Runavik go into the game with the advantage of being halfway through their season while tonight will be Hibs’ first competitive outing, Hentze believing the current summer break his players are enjoying will stand them in good stead. He said: “We haven’t played for three weeks but it’s always good to be into your season. Everything is okay, the players are fit and we have no injuries.”