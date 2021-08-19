Ofir Marciano: Former Hibs goalkeeper makes Feyenoord debut in unusual circumstances
Ofir Marciano has made his competitive debut for Feyenoord – as a late substitute after first-choice ‘keeper Justin Bijlow was sent off in the closing stages of the Eredivisie side’s 5-0 victory over Elfsborg in the Europa Conference League play-offs.
The former Hibs No.1 joined the Dutch side in the summer as a free agent after leaving Easter Road but had so far been playing back-up to Bijlow.
But when the 23-year-old was shown a straight red card by English referee Craig Pawson for a challenge on Elfsborg substitute Marokhy Ndione, Marciano was rushed into action with Luis Sinisterra making way with 80 minutes gone in the encounter at De Kuip.
Feyenoord were already 5-0 up on their Swedish visitors thanks to Sinisterra’s hat-trick and strikes from Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Brian Linssen.
Elfsborg had been reduced to ten men themselves on the hour mark with Frederik Holst dismissed for picking up two yellow cards.
Marciano, who kept a clean sheet during his 12 minutes on the park, will now almost certainly start for the Dutch side in Borås next week.
In making his debut, the 31-year-old also made history by becoming the first Israeli player to appear in an official match for Feyenoord.
Arne Slot's side are in league action away to Utrecht on Sunday but it remains to be seen if Marciano will be handed his first league start in order to get further gametime ahead of next Thursday’s return leg in Sweden or if Bijlow will continue as first-choice.