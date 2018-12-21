Ofir Marciano injury prompts Hibs to recall on-loan goalkeeper

Hibs are to move to solve the goalkeeping crisis caused by the injury suffered by Israeli internationalist Ofir Marciano only minutes into the no-scoring draw with Rangers.

Marciano had started just his third game of the season having kept clean sheets against Hamilton and Celtic, following surgery during the summer to a damaged finger, but was forced off after feeling his left calf “pop” as he dealt with a cross from Ibrox skipper James Tavernier.

Neil Lennon admitted to being mystified as to what had caused the problem, forced to replace Marciano with on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan.

And with Ross Laidlaw said to still be “a wee bit away” from recovering from a thigh injury, Lennon has been left with Bogdan as his only fit experienced keeper.

Polish youngster Kevin Dabrowski is on a development loan with Lowland League outfit Civil Service Strollers and Paddy Martin has a similar deal with Gala Fairydean but Hibs will now try and recall one of them with the length of Marciano’s expected absence as yet unknown.

Lennon, who has had to contend with a lengthy injury list for much of the season and also has David Gray, Paul Hanlon, Marvin Bartley, Thomas Agyepong and Harry Mavrias sidelined, said: “Ofir felt his calf pop. I don’t know how that’s happened. Ofir had played the last two games, looked comfortable and not really had a lot to do. It’s bewildering how that has happened. I’m getting fed up with injuries and I do not know why we are picking these injuries up.”

Lennon admitted being forced into that early change had restricted his options as the match progressed, saying: “You do not want to make a third substitution too early in case you pick up another injury.”