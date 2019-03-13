Ofir Marciano named in Israel squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Have your say

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has been named in the Israel squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Slovenia and Austria.

Both fixtures will be played at Haifa’s Sammy Ofer Stadium - where Scotland lost 2-1 to Israel in the UEFA Nations League last year - on March 21 and 24.

Ofir Marciano has been called up by Israel for the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers. Picture: SNS Group

Marciano joins Hapoel Be’er Sheva No.1 Ariel Harush and Yoav Garafi of Ashdod as the selected goalkeepers.

The 29-year-old ‘keeper has been capped 11 times by his country but hasn’t featured since 2017, when he played in a 4-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to Spain in Gijon.

Marciano has played 14 times for Hibs this season since recovering from a finger injury that sidelined him until mid-October.

His Easter Road colleagues Vykintas Slivka and Marc McNulty have been called up by Lithuania and Scotland respectively for the forthcoming international break.