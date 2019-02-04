Ofir Marciano: Neil Lennon was great for Hibs – but success down to players too

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano insists he and his team-mates can shrug off the loss of Neil Lennon, claiming the success the Easter Road side enjoyed in his time as head coach was just as much down to the players.

As one of Lennon’s first signings, the Israeli internationalist might be expected to feel Lennon’s departure a bit more acutely than others, but while admitting it was “a pleasure” to work with the Northern Irishman, Marciano was adamant he and his team-mates have to put what has happened aside.

Lennon and his assistant Garry Parker were initially suspended by chief executive Leeann Dempster following a bust-up at team meeting at East Mains, with a later announcement proclaiming the pair had left by mutual consent with no blame attached to either party.

Marciano said: “We are professional players and we get paid to play football. Obviously, though, we are also human. We know how to put everything else to one side when we go out on the pitch. This is what we’re trying to do.

“For me he was a great manager. I really enjoyed working for him. It was a pleasure. I can’t say anything more than that because it’s between him and the board. All I can say is that he was a great manager for me.”

Marciano doesn’t expect Lennon to be out of work for long – possibly even moving abroad – but when asked if he thought it would be hard for Hibs to find as good a manager, he replied: “I think in the last two-and-a-half years Neil really made a high standard for the club. But I also believe it came from us as players.

“We have a really strong dressingroom, really good professional players who really want to succeed.

“And I think at the end of the day this is what makes us a good team. Obviously, Neil helped us a lot. But, it also came from the players, which I feel is most important.

“I would expect to see Neil at another club soon. He is a great manager with a great reputation and I’m sure he will find a decent job.

“Sure, Neil can work at a top level in another country. You never know. The margins in football are so small. For me I work with him and he’s one of the best I’ve worked with in terms of passion for the game, intelligence and everything.

“I really enjoyed playing for him – I can’t say more than that.”