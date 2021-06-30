Ofir Marciano to Feyenoord: Eredivisie side 'nearing deal' for former Hibs goalkeeper

Ofir Marciano could be unveiled as a Feyenoord player in the near future

The 31-year-old goalkeeper left Hibs at the end of his contract despite the Easter Road side’s best efforts to hold on to the shot-stopper and although there was interest in his homeland, the Israeli internationalist could now be on his way to the Netherlands.

Sources in Israel suggest that De Stadionclub are keen to do a deal for Marciano, having lost previous first-choice ‘keeper Nick Marsman to Inter Miami FC.

Justin Bijlow has made 50 appearances for Feyenoord since graduating from the club’s youth ranks in 2017 but it is unclear if he is viewed as a potential No.1 and regardless, Marciano will provide competition for the Netherlands Under-21 cap if a deal is completed.

It is understood that Feyenoord’s sporting director Frank Arnesen believes Bijlow and Marciano can be the first-team options between the sticks next season with youngster Thijs Jansen as third choice.

Interest elsewhere

Hapoel Be’er Sheva were keen on securing Marciano’s services but sources in the player’s homeland suggested his wages could be a potential stumbling block. With HBS having now signed Marciano’s international goalkeeping colleague Ariel Harush, the club appears to have admitted defeat in their pursuit of the former Ashdod ‘keeper.

Maccabi Tel Aviv were also credited with an interest with any potential approach hinging on the success of contract renewal talks with current No.1 Daniel Tenenbaum.

Celtic were also loosely linked with a move for Marciano in the Israeli media prior to Neil Lennon’s departure.

