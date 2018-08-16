Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Hibs must be wary of ‘sky-high’ Molde

OLE Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Hibs that they will face a very different Molde side from the one which toiled at Easter Road after they hit the heights that used to be demanded by “The Gaffer” Sir Alex Ferguson over the weekend.

The Norwegian outfit failed to register a single shot on target in Edinburgh last week and had the brilliance of goalkeeper Andreas Linde and the woodwork to thank for escaping with a 0-0 draw.

09/08/18 UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE THIRD QUALIFYING ROUND 1ST LEG' HIBERNIAN V MOLDE (0-0)' EASTER ROAD - EDINBURGH' Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrives at Easter Road

Molde clearly missed the attacking potency of £10 million-rated wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland, who was absent for the first leg due to transfer talks with Salzburg, but will be back in the side tonight, fresh from scoring in his team’s 5-1 thrashing of Eliteserien leaders Brann Bergen.

On the back of that win, the former Old Trafford hero believes Molde will be a far more fearsome proposition at the Aker Stadium.

“Our confidence is better than sky high after Sunday,” said Solskjaer, who played under Sir Alex at Man Utd. “We played a really good game against Brann and I think we are ready for this.

“When I see the boys play the way they did at the weekend, that’s what I want. The way I grew up under The Gaffer [Ferguson] was about expressing yourselves, showing freedom, quality and hard work. We ran our b****** off and played good football on Sunday!

“At Easter Road, we were apprehensive, a bit cautious and I don’t think the lads knew exactly what was awaiting them. What was the crowd going to be? What would the atmosphere be like?

“I hope Hibs will play a very different Molde team because we were not up to standard in the last game.”