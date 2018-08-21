Oli Shaw heads up Hibs trio handed Scotland Under-21 call-ups

Oli Shaw has been rewarded for his early season form for Hibs with a call-up to the Scotland Under-21 squad.

The 19-year-old will be joined by Easter Road team mates Stevie Mallan and Ryan Porteous.

Scotland call: Oli Shaw has been in fine form for Hibs so far this season. Picture: SNS Group

Shaw scored twice in seven appearances for the Under-19s and the striker, who netted in the 6-1 win over NSI Runavik at Easter Road before striking in the 3-0 opening day victory against Motherwell and hitting the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone, could line up to face Andorra and the Netherlands next month, as the Under-21s push for qualification to the 2019 European Championships.

Scotland currently lie third in Group 4 behind England and the Dutch and have recorded wins over the Netherlands and Latvia, but needed a last minute goal from Lewis Morgan to snatch a 1-1 draw with Andorra in March.

Mallan netted in a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in September last year, and has five caps for Scot Gemmill’s side while Porteous, who was called up for the 2018 Toulon Tournament, could line up in defence alongside Hearts centre back John Souttar.