One more player on lengthy Hibs injury list – while another is major doubt for Celtic

Hibs have several injury problems to contend with ahead of Sunday’s clash with Celtic.

Charalampos Mavrias will join David Gray, Marvin Bartley, Paul Hanlon and Thomas Agyepong on the sidelines, while defensive midfielder Mark Milligan is doubtful.

Assistant manager Garry Parker suggested last Friday that influential trio Gray, Bartley and Hanlon would all have a chance of returning against the league leaders.

But Lennon has confirmed that none of them will feature at Easter Road this weekend and also revealed that Mavrias, who has started the past two games at right-back, and midfielder Milligan, have now been added to the list of injured.

“Hanlon, Gray and Bartley are out and Milligan is a doubt, Agyepong, obviously, as well,” said the manager.

“Mavrias did his hamstring on Tuesday so he’s out as well, so we’re down to the bare bones a wee bit.”

Bartley is expected to be missing until the new year as a result of the hamstring injury he sustained against St Mirren last week, but Lennon hopes captain Gray and vice-captain Hanlon will be back in contention for the visit of Livingston on Saturday week.

“Hanlon has the problem with this thigh; he came back in (to the team recently) but he’s not been feeling right,” said Lennon. “We don’t know when he’ll be fine, it might be Livingston and that’s the same with Gray.”

Martin Boyle is expected to be available after being carried off with concussion last weekend, while Adam Bogdan is hopeful of being fit for involvement after a minor thigh injury sustained in the warm-up caused him to withdraw from the match against Accies.