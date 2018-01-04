Ostersunds the latest club to be linked with Hibs hero Liam Henderson

Ostersunds have become the latest club to be linked with Hibs’ Scottish Cup final hero Liam Henderson.

The Swedish side are keen on signing the player from Celtic on a permanent deal, according to the Daily Express.

Ex-Hamilton Accies boss Billy Reid is the assistant at the Allsvenskan side and is said to have alerted manager Graham Potter to Henderson’s availability.

Hibs fans have longed for the midfielder to return to Easter Road ever since his season-long loan from Celtic expired after his two-assist performance in the 2016 Scottish Cup final win over Rangers.

He was linked with a move to Neil Lennon’s side in the summer but it so far remains unclear whether his former boss at Parkhead will rekindle his interest in the January window.

The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and is sure to move on from Celtic having made just one appearance this season.

Ostersunds finished fifth in the top flight this season and progressed to the latter stages of the Europa League, where they’ll meet English giants Arsenal.