'Outstanding', 'MOTM: Magennis' - Hibs fans react to opening day win against Motherwell

Hibs fans were delighted to get their 2021/22 season off to a winning start with a come-from-behind win against Motherwell.

By Patrick McPartlin
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 7:06 pm
Hibs fans celebrate the opening-day win

Kevin Mills joked: “Not like the Hibees to do it the hard way. A great 3 points.”

David MacNiven added: “Great win from being behind twice. Some good stuff going forward. Sort out defending for crosses and we’re sorted!”

Graeme Shaw was happy: “Brilliant win and a great game, well done lads.”

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Isla Smith held her hands up: “Again, happy to be wrong about Magennis. Outstanding again today.”

Andy Stewart tweeted: “Good spirit shown and great result. Enjoyable game, no surprise the entertainment value far higher with fans at the game.”

Leon Rousseau wrote: “Outstanding. Motherwell out the blocks, first game of the season played out their skin and Hibs still bettered them. Outstanding.”

Johnny B said: “Frustrating to lose the goals in the manner we did but a decent performance from Hibs. Good to see us coming from behind for a win.”

Hary McArthur was chuffed: “What a game for a first day back. Quality atmosphere, Magennis and Doyle-Hayes showing glimpses of being top quality players. If we tighten up defensively we are going to be absolutely brilliant this season.”

Stephen Sibbald added: “Good performance and an excellent result to come from behind and really dominate large parts of the game. JDH made an immediate impact, and Magennis looks a different player from last season.”

Robert Nevison wrote: “Fantastic to be back to league action today with a win. Hibs were fantastic. Fans unreal as usual. Jack Ross changed the game with game management and subs. Man of the match: Magennis.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Motherwell