'Outstanding', 'MOTM: Magennis' - Hibs fans react to opening day win against Motherwell

Hibs fans celebrate the opening-day win

Kevin Mills joked: “Not like the Hibees to do it the hard way. A great 3 points.”

David MacNiven added: “Great win from being behind twice. Some good stuff going forward. Sort out defending for crosses and we’re sorted!”

Graeme Shaw was happy: “Brilliant win and a great game, well done lads.”

Isla Smith held her hands up: “Again, happy to be wrong about Magennis. Outstanding again today.”

Andy Stewart tweeted: “Good spirit shown and great result. Enjoyable game, no surprise the entertainment value far higher with fans at the game.”

Leon Rousseau wrote: “Outstanding. Motherwell out the blocks, first game of the season played out their skin and Hibs still bettered them. Outstanding.”

Johnny B said: “Frustrating to lose the goals in the manner we did but a decent performance from Hibs. Good to see us coming from behind for a win.”

Hary McArthur was chuffed: “What a game for a first day back. Quality atmosphere, Magennis and Doyle-Hayes showing glimpses of being top quality players. If we tighten up defensively we are going to be absolutely brilliant this season.”

Stephen Sibbald added: “Good performance and an excellent result to come from behind and really dominate large parts of the game. JDH made an immediate impact, and Magennis looks a different player from last season.”

Robert Nevison wrote: “Fantastic to be back to league action today with a win. Hibs were fantastic. Fans unreal as usual. Jack Ross changed the game with game management and subs. Man of the match: Magennis.”

