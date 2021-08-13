'Own worst enemies as usual' - Hibs fans react to dismal European exit

Hibs supporters were unhappy after the side's European exit

Christopher Bell took aim at some of his fellow fans: “Defence let us down again but sure, let’s blame the manager.”

Ryan Morrison groaned: “Individual error murdered us there. Was only one team going to win. If we’d bought the centre-half we’ve been screaming out for things might have been different.”

Noah Skinner fumed: “How do we go from Ross County to this? Need to get defenders in and sign a new striker ASAP. Pathetic performance.”

John Palmer said: “They invented a third-rate European competition and we're still not good enough. We need to stop doing what we are doing immediately and learn how to play modern football.”

Pete Moyes wants defensive reinforcements: “Combined age of McGinn, McGregor and Hanlon is 97 – that says it all. We need to replace them with guys who are in their mid-to-late twenties to help out young lads like Doig and Porteous.”

Ethan Malcolm had a message for the board: “You’ve had months to sort out this back line, and yet again it’s cost us.”

Kyle Binning added: “If that doesn’t show we need more additions to the squad I don’t know what does.”

Neil Shanks wrote: “Once again we make all that effort to get into Europe and do little to improve the defence. Once again Hibs have let the fans down when it matters.”

Angus MacIntosh was trying to see the positives: “Gutting result in the end. Played well in parts – we were the better side for a while up until the red card.”

David Anderson tweeted: “Own worst enemies as usual. Never learn.”

