Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson clock up 1000 combined appearances for Hibs

Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson have made 1,000 combined appearances for Hibs

The centre-back's selection against Ange Postecoglou’s outfit was his 481st outing for his boyhood heroes while left-back Stevenson is currently on 519 appearances.

Hanlon and Stevenson, who head up the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation charity founded in 2019, have been featuring for Hibs since 2007/08 and 2005/06 respectively.

The duo have featured in every single season since they made their first-team debuts for the Capital club.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both players started in the historic Scottish Cup win against Rangers in 2016 while Stevenson picked up the man of the match award in 2007 when Hibs won the League Cup with a 5-1 victory over Kilmarnock.

The Fifer is, to date, the only Hibs player in history to have won both domestic trophies while at the club.

The defensive pair also played a significant role in Hibs winning the Scottish Championship title to return to the Scottish Premiership during the 2017/18 season with Hanlon playing 40 times in all competitions and Stevenson managing 43 outings.

Even with the emergence of highly-rated left-back Josh Doig, the 33-year-old still managed 28 appearances last year and has played eight times so far this campaign.

A statement issue by the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation read: “We are incredibly proud to see Paul and Lewis mark 1000 cumulative first team appearances for the club.

“A massive achievement by two fantastic servants of Hibernian Football Club.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.