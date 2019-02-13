Paul Heckingbottom arrives at Hibs’ training base to finalise head coach contract

Paul Heckingbottom has arrived at East Mains today to meet Hibs’ football department and put the finishing touches to a deal that would make him the next head coach of the Easter Road club.

The 41-year-old emerged as the leading candidate to take the reins as Hibs boss yesterday after the Capital club broke off talks with Michael Appleton over terms in his contract. The two English coaches were top of Hibs’ list and, with Appleton out of the running, Hibs trained their sights firmly on the former Leeds and Barnsley boss.

Barring any hitches, Heckingbottom is expected to appointed as Hibs’ head coach in the next 24 hours and should be in the dugout for Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hamilton Accies.

Heckingbottom has been out of football since leaving Leeds United last summer. He was replaced by Marcelo Bielsa after finishing 13th in the English Championship. Prior to joining the Elland Road outfit, Heckingbottom guided Barnsley to promotion from England’s League One and won the Football League Trophy.

Hibs have been without a head coach since Neil Lennon vacated the role on January 30.