Paul Heckingbottom leads Hibs boss race as Michael Appleton talks stall

Former Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom has today re-emerged as the leading contender to become the next head coach of Hibs.

It had been thought Michael Appleton, the former Oxford United boss and assistant at Leicester City, was in pole position to take over from Neil Lennon but talks appeared to have stalled.

Talks with Michael Appleton have encountered a hitch

The Capital club have continued talking to both men, whom they see as the outstanding candidates but Heckingbottom is now favourite for the job although negotiations have yet to be brought to a conclusion.

Heckingbottom, 41, enjoyed great success as caretaker manager of Barnsley, winning promotion to the Championship in 2016. Once appointed as permanent manager, he led the Tykes to a ninth-place finish in England’s second tier which earned him a move to Leeds last February. Heckingbottom spent four months in charge at Elland Road before being replaced by Marcelo Bielsa last summer.