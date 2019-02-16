Paul Heckingbottom pleased with win and clean sheet but vows more to come from Hibs

New Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom hailed his players after they recorded a 2-0 win over Hamilton in his first game in charge - but insisted there is more to come from his side.

Speaking after his first experience of the Ladbrokes Premiership, Heckingbottom said: “Really pleased with the result and lots of aspects of the performance as well. I couldn’t ask any more from the players in terms of their attitude and application.

”The clean sheet was really pleasing as well because regardless of the things we did really well today - we scored goals at good times - the clean sheet kept the pressure off us.”

Heckingbottom revealed he had been keen to “keep things simple” for the players, adding: “We could have flooded [the players’] minds with information and not seen anything that we’d worked on, so it was important that all the players understood [what they had to do].”

Despite his satisfaction with the victory, Heckingbottom insisted that there was still more to come from his players, explaining: “[I want to get] more than we saw today - that’s got to be the aim.

”There were pleasing things today but you can also see things that we really want to improve on. A lot of it we’re going to have to accept, because we’re a young side and we’ve got a naivety to us, but that doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing.

”We might make bad decisions - we could have had two or three more goals on the break in the second half - but we have to use that as a positive and embrace it and play with a carefree attitude and a fearlessness that’s going to make us an attacking team and make for entertaining games.”