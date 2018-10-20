'Pick ourselves up': Hibs fans react to 4-2 defeat by Celtic

Hibs fans have their say after the 4-2 reversal in Glasgow ...

John Seery: "It’s a marathon not a sprint. Celtic will win the league again. But pick ourselves up and win the next game."

Bob Doig: " Let's be honest Celtic could have had a few more if it weren't for the post and some decent saves from Bogdan."

Dean McCrorie: "Playing McGregor was a mistake should have kept Porteous in the side."

Donald Leask: "Can't play like that for 45 mins and expect to win the game."

Richard Gdulewicz: "Need to play Ambrose Porteous and Hanlon together when fit and also we are weak when Gray is missing!"

There was some special praise for Adam Bogdan on hibs.net ...

Shrekko: "Absolutely brilliant again today. Convinced he's the keeper we've been looking for now."

AndyB_ : "Some cracking saves, he stood tall. Great performance and I can't see Rocky getting his place back any time soon."

One fan didn't like others leaving the ground at 2-0 down ...

Gerard Corrigan: "Yes there was things we learned about today like why did we not go 4 at the back at first, but let's not take it away from Celtic. They are a top class side & the top team in Scotland and they will still win the league. Buts it's the best HIBS team we have had in a long, long time and we will finish in the top 3 this season, the only thing that got to me today was the fans leaving when we were 2:0 down. If you support your team you support them to the end and back them, you don't just walk away. Stay and back the lads."

On talk of the title, here's what Hibbies had to say …

Lewis Neil: "Hibs will be top 3 come may.if we get lucky then you never know. Today wasn’t anywhere near as bad as folk making out and if had full team/normal formation we would not have beaten today."

Alan Wickstead: "The manager is being a realist,he has taken charge of this team and has the backing of the board and the players. Talk of winning league titles by the fans is unrealistic. A cup win and European spot would be a successful season. Titles are not won so early in the season lets wait and see how the season plays out, more teams are likely to take points of each other before it all ends."

Donald Leask: "I'd rather sneak up on the inside lane with half a dozen games to go. We had the chance of second last year and were unable to take our chance, so maybe he's trying a bit of reverse thinking, just finish above them who's name we cannot say and throw in another Scottish Cup."

And a word for Hibs' attire today?

Nick Crawley: "Where did that strip come from?"

Could not agree more, Nick. We've seen traffic police look less hi vis!