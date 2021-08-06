'Play like that next week and we'll go through' - Hibs fans react to Rijeka draw

Hibs fans were left feeling a little frustrated at not taking a lead to Croatia but mostly they were pleased with a strong showing at Easter Road.

By Patrick McPartlin
Friday, 6th August 2021, 7:00 am
Hibs fans at Easter Road

Neil Renton mused: “I take it ‘Hibs are long-ball merchants’ in Croatian translates into ‘they passed the ball about pretty well’, eh?”

Tom Freeman added: “Fully expected Hibs to lose, so quite happy they are still in the tie and no reason not to approach the return leg with confidence.”

Toby Allan tweeted: “Hibs absolutely unplayable, football was different class.”

Stephen Sibbald wrote: “I thought we were really good but frustrating that we only got a draw. Doyle-Hayes impressed and Nisbet’s link up play has really improved.”

Ruaridh Grayston said: “Probably come back to bite me in the a*** but play like that in Croatia and we go through.”

Steve McKenzie added: “Hibs played well. But we need to start being better at taking chances.”

Kyle James was hopeful: “Decent performance from Hibs, hopefully get the job done next week.”

Freddie White was non-plussed: “Very good performance. Play like that again and we go through! How Rijeka have made the group stages is beyond me.”

Jack Norman wrote: “Disappointed with only a draw, dominated large spells and had chances, but we're in with a chance. Yet again another goal from a cross and header conceded, defensively we struggle and it's going to cost us again.”

Chris Rae added: “Hibs just didn’t get the rub of the green. Hopefully the dominant display continues over at their place.”

Gus Bracks tweeted: “Hibs much the better team again! Should be beating that team away but will be very tough over there.”

