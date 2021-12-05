'Players are letting Jack Ross down': Hibs fans react to 1-1 home draw with Motherwell

Kevin Nisbet has his head in his hands after missing a late chance for Hibs. Picture: SNS

The home side looked in control of the game after Kevin Nisbet’s opener and finished the stronger of the two sides, but couldn’t find that elusive second to get them the victory.

Here’s what the fans said on social media...

@Ryan_Fergusonn: “1 win in our last 8. That is horrendous.”

@DuncMcKay: "Best laugh of the day was when they announced an attendance of 15,000.”

@jonnypyr8: "Scratching my head at playing the same players every three days, would be interested to know how the fitness and medical teams come to that decision.”

@Chrisfinn2703: "Unforgivable transfer window so the squad is paper thin, the fact Ross doesn’t seem to trust the other squad players as a result and there’s the issue of Ross’s generally conservative style.”

@HibeesMc: "Honestly we know the players can perform better because we just seen it at the Semi. I think the players are letting Jack Ross down atm, time for them to take some responsibility.”

@fraserwood75: "Dunno what’s worse that embarrassment of a singing section or that performance.”

@lornee87: "First half was shocking we did not deserve to be winning. Better in second half but not good enough.”

@ses101: “Too many long term contracts being handed out to mediocre players. SPL clubs with a quarter of our support are signing better players. Questions need to be asked.”

@GroupHarcus: "4 points from 21, FOUR! FOUR! Mate?... FOUR!”

@stuartyboy_70: "Can't even give away tickets to watch us now. Could have sat anywhere I wanted today. Embarrassing crowd.”

