Poll: Choose your Hibs player of the season so far

After four consecutive league wins Hibs sit second in the Ladbrokes Premiership, closing in on rivals Hearts.

There have been a number of impressive performers this season and we’re asking Hibs fans to pick their best of the campaign so far.

Stevie Mallan is the obvious candidate with a handful of standout displays and nine goals, all from outside the box, while Ryan Porteous has made his case to be recognised as a regular starter at the back in Darren McGregor’s absence.

Fans have been delighted with the return of David Gray. The cup-winning hero missed chunks of last term with injury but has shown he still has plenty to offer and has found the back of the net on five occasions.

Martin Boyle has been electric on the wing, or up front when required. His performances have been such that he has earned a call-up to the Australian national team.

Despite injury issues following his permanent move from Grasshoppers, Flo Kamberi has still scored six in 11 appearances.

Elsewhere, Mark Milligan has had an immediate impact, Daryl Horgan has shown promise and Efe Ambrose has delivered a number of commanding performances.

Results will be published in the coming days.

