Poll: Which position do Hibs need to strengthen most before deadline day?

Hibs and Neil Lennon have had a job on their hand replacing the departed trio of Dylan McGeouch, Scott Allan and John McGinn but have coped admirably with some work possibly still to be done. We ask fans, where do Hibs need to strengthen most?

The Hibs boss was never going to be able to replace the three musketeers in midfield like-for-like but has so fair added steel, creativity and more options in wide areas.

Plus, he has managed to retain influential strikers Flo Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren.

Yet, with Hearts and Rangers both strengthening substantially, Lennon may look to improve the squad further before the close of the transfer window on 31 August.

