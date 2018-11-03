'Poorest performance at home' says Garry Parker

Hibs assistant manager Garry Parker bemoaned a "flat" performance as the team fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to St Johnstone.

Joe Shaughnessy headed the late winner following a difficult afternoon for the Easter Road side who struggled for fluidity and tempo to their game.

Visiting goalkeeper Zander Clark only had long-range efforts to deal with, while Saints also missed a penalty with Adam Bogdan making a fantastic save.

Parker had little complaints about the final result.

"I've never seen a team pass to the opposition so much in all my life," the Englishman said. "Wasn't good at all. Going forward didn't create anything, didn't test the keeper until late on.

"I think that's the poorest performance at home since we've been here.

"Who came out the game with any credit going forward? Nobody. We just didn't play and it's so disappointing. They deserved it by the way. It's down to the players when they cross that white line and we just didn't do it.

"We were flat, we had nothing, we created nothing. We were just too poor."

