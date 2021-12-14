Praise for Hearts teenager Aidan Denholm as Berwick loan deal is extended; Under-15s beat Celtic to win cup

Hearts teenager Aidan Denholm has made a big impact on loan at Berwick Rangers this season

Denholm, who recently turned 18, was farmed out to the Lowland League club to provide cover for suspensions and injuries. However, the youngster’s performances have been so good – a 25-yard strike against Stirling Albion in the Scottish Cup was the highlight – that he has kept his place in Berrwick boss Stuart Malcolm’s starting XI.

Hearts have also been suitably satisfied by Denholm’s development and game time at Shielfield Park to facilitate the extension.

Malcolm said: “We’re delighted that Hearts have allowed us to extend Aidan’s loan deal and would like to thank them for coming to such a swift agreement on that.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They can obviously see him developing with us and what we’re doing is acceptable for how they’re looking for Aidan to play and what he’s being taught.

“He’s been a fantastic addition to our squad, coming in as a young man.

“Everyone can see how good a player he is, he’s got bundles of energy up and down the park and is great in possession of the ball, so we’re over the moon to be keeping him.”

Meanwhile, the future is looking bright for the Jambos after the under-15s beat Celtic 1-0 in the final, thanks to a James Wilson goal, to win the Club Academy Scotland League Cup, following in the footsteps on the under-14s and under-13s.