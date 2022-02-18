Hibs' predicted starting XI for Ross County clash - with change of formation

Shaun Maloney began his Hibs career with a pair of wins against Aberdeen and Dundee United to end 2021, but since then the Hibees have gone six matches without earning the three points.

He’ll be hoping the 3-1 come-from-behind triumph over Arbroath – who top the Championship table and are on course to compete in the Premiership next term – will provide a spark for his side.

Unfortunately, the manager doesn’t have his problems to seek on the injury front. Demetri Mitchell has been added to a growing injury list with the left-back joining Paul Hanlon, Paul McGinn, Kyle Magennis, Joe Newell and Harry Clarke in being unavailable for the game at Easter Road.

The Hibs squad at training. Shaun Maloney's side face Ross County in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

Here's how we think the former Scotland international will set out his side...

Brought back into the team to face Rangers and kept his place for the Arbroath win. Certain to start.

We reckon Maloney will move to a back four. If that's the case, Cadden will start at right-back.

Injury to Paul Hanlon limits Maloney's options at centre-back so Bushiri will continue alongside Ryan Porteous.

The boyhood Hibby has been the club's best player this term.

Injury to Demi Mitchell means there's little doubt Doig will start somewhere.

Has looked good recently in his old position of centre-midfield.

Joe Newell isn't expected to be back for this one. Josh Campbell is an option but JDH has been a mainstay under Maloney.

The January addition got off the mark for his new club with the third goal against Arbroath.

The Celtic loanee will be tasked with supporting and creating for Kevin Nisbet.

The winger has impressed in his few appearances so far and will be looking to add a spark against County.