Hibs take on Celtic at Easter Road

Predicted Hibs XI v Celtic – with change in the back four

Hibs take on Celtic at Easter Road in their last match of 2022 and will be hoping to avoid defeat and set themselves up for the derby at Tynecastle next week.

By Phil Johnson
12 minutes ago
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 7:02pm

Manager Lee Johnson is still expected to be without Jake Doyle-Haes, Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle, but Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych could be close to a return and might make the bench.

This is the team we believe the Hibs boss will go with...

1. GK – DAVID MARSHALL

Experienced goalkeeper saved two penalties against Livingston and kept a clean sheet. Needs to stay at the top of his game against his former employers

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

2. RB – CHIS CADDEN

Fresh from his goal against Livingston, Mr Consistency will look to get forward on the right-hand side as part of a back four

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

3. LB – MARIJAN CARBRAJA

Croatian left-back lost his place to Lewis Stevenson on Saturday, but is expected to return against Celtic

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

4. RCB – ROCKY BUSHIRI

Belgian centre-back seems to have cemented his place in the back four

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

