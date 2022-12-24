News you can trust since 1873
Lee Johnson is expected to tweak his team to face Livingston. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

Predicted Hibs XI v Livingston, with changes in attack and a first start

Hibs manager Lee Johnson knows Livingston at home is a very different challenge to Rangers away and may be tempted to tweak his team in a bid to escape from a poor run of results.

By Phil Johnson
4 minutes ago

Ryan Porteous was deployed in an unusual centre midfield role alongside Joe Newell in the 3-2 defeat at Ibrox. Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych is still out injured and joins Martin Boyle, Lewis Miller, and Jake Doyle-Hayes on the sidelines.

This is the team we believe the Hibs boss will go with on Christmas Eve...

1. GK – DAVID MARSHALL

Experienced goalkeeper is literally and metaphorically the first name on the teamsheet

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

2. RB – CHIS CADDEN

Mr Consistency will look to get forward on the right-hand side as part of a back four

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

3. LB – MARIJAN CARBRAJA

Croatian left-back will keep his place after misplaced rumours of an impending departure

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

4. RCB – ROCKY BUSHIRI

Belgian centre-back was one of Hibs´ better players at Ibrox and is expected to be part of the back four

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

