Predicted Hibs XI v Livingston, with changes in attack and a first start
Hibs manager Lee Johnson knows Livingston at home is a very different challenge to Rangers away and may be tempted to tweak his team in a bid to escape from a poor run of results.
Ryan Porteous was deployed in an unusual centre midfield role alongside Joe Newell in the 3-2 defeat at Ibrox. Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych is still out injured and joins Martin Boyle, Lewis Miller, and Jake Doyle-Hayes on the sidelines.
This is the team we believe the Hibs boss will go with on Christmas Eve...
Page 1 of 3