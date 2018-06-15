Premiership fixtures announced: Hibs welcome Motherwell in season opener

Hibs start their Ladbrokes Premiership season with a home game against Motherwell.

Stephen Robinson will bring his Steelmen to Easter Road on 4 August before Neil Lennon’s men will make the trip to St Johnstone the following week.

Hibs begin with a home fixture against Motherwell. Picture: SNS/Roddy Scott

Aberdeen arrive in Leith for the season’s third fixture, while Hibs will likely take a big travelling support to Livingston for fixture four.

Kilmarnock then travel to Easter Road before a trip to Dundee.

Halloween night sees Hibs make the midweek trip to Gorgie for the first derby of the season, before welcoming Hearts at Easter Road on Saturday 29 December. The final pre-split fixture is the third league derby, on 6 April at Tynecastle.

Prior to that Hearts match, a tricky double header awaits the team in October. A trip to Celtic on the 20th is followed by Rangers coming to Easter Road.

Hibs then travel to Ibrox for the Boxing Day fixture.

For Hibs fans, the start of the league season will be put to the back of their mind as the club embark on their campaign. Lennon’s men will enter the first qualifying round of the Europa League on 12 July, the second-leg the following week. The draw takes place on Wednesday, 20 June.

They will be in action on 30 June, against Junior outfit Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield. Further friendlies with Berwick Rangers and Blackburn Rovers, for Paul Hanlon’s testimonial, have also been arranged.

See Hibs’ full fixture list here. Dates and times are subject to change.

