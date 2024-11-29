Josef Bursik, Max Boruc and Jordan Smith are Hibs three first-team goalkeepers | SNS Group

A former Hibs man has named and shamed two players who he thinks are ‘killing’ their chances of success.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another round of Scottish Premiership fixtures is almost upon us. As Hibs and Hearts get ready for their games against Motherwell and Aberdeen, here are all the biggest rumblings from around Scotland’s top tier today.

A former Hibs player has issued a scathing criticism of the Hibees’ first team goalkeepers, branding them both as ‘dodgy’ and questioning their reliability between the sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, ahead of Hearts game against Aberdeen on Sunday, a Dons star has spoke on his time under Neil Critchley when they were both at Liverpool.

Tam McManus slams Hibs goalkeepers Josef Bursik and Jordan Smith

Former Hibs star Tam McManus is not happy with the standard of goalkeeping at Easter Road at the moment - he verbally eviscerated Josef Bursik and Jordan Smith, saying they are ‘about as reliable as a chocolate teapot’ and that they are ‘killing’ their team’s chances of winning games.

In his Daily Record column, McManus wrote: “I made my living as a striker. But I know a dodgy goalie when I see one. And unfortunately Hibs right now have two keepers who are killing them. And killing David Gray at the same time.

“The manager’s job is on the line and he needs players he can trust but the two guys in the most important position are about as reliable as a chocolate teapot. This is the biggest call Gray has to make ahead of the trip to face Motherwell at the weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, Hibs are bottom of the Scottish Premiership table with just nine points from 14 games - furthermore, with 25 goals conceded, they have one of the leakiest defences in the division.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson speaks on past experiences with Hearts boss Neil Critchley

Aberdeen star Leighton Clarkson is very familiar with Neil Critchley - the Hearts head coach gave him his debut for Liverpool while he was the U23s manager at Anfield.

However, he will not let his emotions get the better of him - he is keen to break his Tynecastle Park duck when the two teams come to blows at the weekend.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the game against Hearts on Sunday, Clarkson said: “I know Critch well as he was U23s manager at Liverpool when I was in the U18s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He gave me my debut for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa away - it was when the first team went to play in the Club World Cup and Critch took over the side.

“His advice to me just before I went on was to be calm, and to take the quality I have and show it. I will always be proud of that moment and he was the person who gave it to me. I know the coaching staff he has brought to Hearts as well, as they were all in the Liverpool academy.

“I haven’t won at Tynecastle - which is something that needs to be changed quickly. To be honest, I don’t really know why we haven’t won there recently. We played against most of those players before and they had beaten us before at their place, sometimes quite comfortably.”