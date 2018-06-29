Quiz: Can you name the former Hibs player by his Wikipedia team list?

Have your say

How well do you know former Hibs players by the teams they played for before and after their spell in Leith?

In comparison to their rivals in Gorgie, the transfer window has been a slow burner at Easter Road.

A big coup was secured when the transfer of Swiss striker Flo Kamberi was made permanent despite interest from elsewhere. Dylan McGeouch is looking like he is heading to Sunderland but John McGinn is still at the club.

Fans shouldn’t feel too concerned considering the club’s recent success in the transfer market.

It hasn’t always been that way. There have been a number of misses along with the hits.

Test your knowledge of Hibs’ transfer business with our quiz.

John Collins reshaped his Hibs squad with a number of signings. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE