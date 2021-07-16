Raith Rovers v Hibs: Kick-off time, how to watch, pre-season friendly details

Marc McNulty scores for Hibs against Raith in the lat competitive meeting between the two sides as Iain Davidson, right, looks on

The match will mark the end of the Easter Road side’s pre-season programme with their first Europa Conference League involvement next Thursday.

Hibs have so far faced Dunfermline, Accrington, Stoke, and Arsenal while the side’s Under-18s scored seven goals in two games as they recorded a 5-3 victory over Civil Service Strollers and earned a 2-2 draw at Dunbar United.

John McGlynn’s side are coming into the game off the back of a 4-0 success against Brechin City in the Premier Sports Cup.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Nisbet in action for Raith against Hibs

Here’s what you need to know...

Match details

Who: Raith Rovers v Hibs

What: Pre-season friendly / Iain Davidson’s testimonial

Where: Stark’s Park, Kirkcaldy

When: 7pm, Friday, July 16, 2021

How to watch

While there will be a number of fans present in the stadium, the hosts are also live-streaming the game on RaithTV for £10.

Team news

Christian Doidge and Josh Doig could be involved after sitting out Tuesday night’s victory over Arsenal but the game is likely to come too soon for Chris Cadden, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Sean Mackie, and Jamie Murphy.

Darren McGregor is also set to return after missing the Gunners match as a precaution.

Raith, meanwhile, could be without Tom Lang, Ross Matthews, and Frankie Musonda although Stark’s Park boss John McGlynn is still chasing further additions to his squad.

Iain Davidson will be in the Raith squad and is set for a cameo appearance, with current club Brechin City in action the following day.

Former Hibee James Keatings should be in the squad as well.

Previous meetings

Hibs and Raith have met more than 120 times in competitive matches and countless more in friendly games.

The most recent competitive meeting was a Scottish Cup fifth-round match at Easter Road in February 2019 with Hibs winning 3-1 thanks to goals from Daryl Horgan, Vykintas Slivka, and Marc McNulty.

Euan Murray scored Raith’s goal while a striker named Kevin Nisbet played 68 minutes up front for the visitors.

Anything else?

A number of players and coaching staff have had spells at both clubs. John Hughes had spells as manager with both clubs, Jimmy Nicholl played for and managed the Fifers before a spell as assistant and caretaker boss at Hibs. Grant Murray ended his playing career at Stark’s Park before taking on a player-manager role, and later had a role as coach at Easter Road.

Jocky Scott had two spells as caretaker boss of Hibs and managed Raith in the early 2000s. Going back further, George Farm began his senior career with Hibs and had two spells managing Raith in the the sixties and seventies, guiding the side to promotion from the Second Division in 1967.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet turned out for Raith before his move to Dunfermline, while other players to recently turn out for both clubs include James Keatings, Callum Crane, Lewis Allan, Jamie Gullan, Sean Mackie, Scott Robertson, Danny Handling, Martin Scott, Ross Laidlaw, Callum Booth, Kevin McCann, Fraser Mullen, and Brian Graham who have represented both teams in the last ten years.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.