LiveRaith Rovers v Hibs LIVE: Updates and analysis from Iain Davidson's testimonial at Stark's Park
Hibs take on Raith Rovers on Friday evening at Stark’s Park for long-time Kirkcaldy stalwart Iain Davidson’s testimonial match.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:39 pm
Scroll down for the latest updates…
Raith Rovers v Hibs: Updates and analysis from Stark’s Park
Last updated: Friday, 16 July, 2021, 16:33
Welcome!
Welcome to the Evening News’ live coverage of Raith Rovers v Hibs at Stark’s Park, a match which stands as a testimonial for long-term Rovers servant Iain Davidson. From a Hibs perspective, it is another useful warm-up encounter before their season kicks off against Andorran side Santa Coloma in Europa League Conference qualifying next Thursday.
The match kicks off at 7pm. Before then we shall have team news before bringing you all the action as it happens live.
Page 1 of 1