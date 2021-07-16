LiveRaith Rovers v Hibs LIVE: Updates and analysis from Iain Davidson's testimonial at Stark's Park

Hibs take on Raith Rovers on Friday evening at Stark’s Park for long-time Kirkcaldy stalwart Iain Davidson’s testimonial match.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:39 pm
Iain Davidson in action against Hibs star Martin Boyle in October 2016. Picture: SNS
Iain Davidson in action against Hibs star Martin Boyle in October 2016. Picture: SNS

Scroll down for the latest updates…

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Raith Rovers v Hibs: Updates and analysis from Stark’s Park

Last updated: Friday, 16 July, 2021, 16:33

    Friday, 16 July, 2021, 16:33

    Welcome!

    Welcome to the Evening News’ live coverage of Raith Rovers v Hibs at Stark’s Park, a match which stands as a testimonial for long-term Rovers servant Iain Davidson. From a Hibs perspective, it is another useful warm-up encounter before their season kicks off against Andorran side Santa Coloma in Europa League Conference qualifying next Thursday.

    The match kicks off at 7pm. Before then we shall have team news before bringing you all the action as it happens live.

    Home
    Page 1 of 1
    Iain DavidsonRaith Rovers