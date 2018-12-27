Rangers 1-1 Hibs: How the Hibs players rated

Marks out of ten for every man to see game time at Ibrox in the 1-1 draw on Boxing Day.

Adam Bogdan: Left exposed for the goal. Made excellent second-half saves to deny Ryan Jack, Glenn Middleton and Kyle Lafferty, and generally performed well. 8

Paul Hanlon returned to the starting line-up and the centre-half put in an assured performance. Picture: SNS Group

Efe Ambrose: Always keen to play out from the back but took a few too many risks at times. Steady enough defensively. 7

Darren McGregor: Played the ball into Candeias’s path for Rangers’ opener, but otherwise defended strongly. Excellent tackle to deny Middleton as he looked certain to score in second half, then headed in equaliser. 7

Paul Hanlon: Back in the team after a four-game absence and produced a steady and assured display. Made a vital block to stop Goldson scoring early in the second half. 8

Martin Boyle: Crossed for Hyndman early on, then saw a low angled shot blocked by McGregor later in first half. A few dangerous runs but unable to properly cut the Rangers defence open. 7

Stevie Mallan: Competed well in a fierce midfield battle, kept possession well and played his part in Hibs’ strong second-half display. 7

Emerson Hyndman: Sent an early header wide but unable to impose himself the way he would have liked before being substituted. 6

Vykintas Slivka: The Lithuanian competed well against the Rangers midfield and helped his team seize the upper hand after the break. 7

Lewis Stevenson: Mostly restricted to defensive duties before picking up an injury just before the break. 5

Jamie Maclaren: Worked hard but aside from a pass that released Boyle in the first half, generally unable to impact the match the way he would have liked. 6

Florian Kamberi: Couldn’t have his commitment faulted on this occasion. Worked hard against a strong Rangers defence. Overhead kick saved by McGregor in first half, threatened early in second half. Unable to get a clear chance though. 7

Subs

Sean Mackie: On for Stevenson just before the break. Made a brave block to deny Candeias midway through the second half. Crossed for equaliser. Booked at the end. 6

Daryl Horgan: On for Hyndman in 66th minute. Tame shot saved by McGregor soon after entering the fray and then curled one high and wide. Helped Hibs finish the game strongly. 6

David Gray: Back after almost three months out, the captain replaced Maclaren in 70 minutes and was in the thick of the action within seconds of returning to the fray, much to the delight of the travelling support. Maintained his unbeaten domestic record this season. 5