Rangers 1-2 Hibs: Double Mac for Hibs as they win at Ibrox for second time this season

John McGinn and Jamie Maclaren gave a patched-up Hibs side a hard-fought victory over Rangers at Ibrox.

McGinn thundered home a superb first half opener which was cancelled out by Sean Goss' free-kick only for Maclaren to drill home a match-winning penalty for his first goal for the Capital club.

It was the second time this season Hibs had won at Ibrox, one achieved despite a lengthy injury list which had deprived boss Neil Lennon of a string of first team regulars.

Hibs were dealt a blow before kick-off when both central defenders Darren McGregor and Paull Hanlon were ruled out through injury but Scott Allan was handed an immediate debut second time around following his return to Easter Road on transfer deadline day.

Neil Lennon's plans were further disrupted after just five minutes when Brandon Barker limped off, prompting a hasty debate within the away technical area before Maclaren emerged to take his place

The Australian istriker had an immediate chance to make an impact as Martin Boyle's low cross eluded everyone to find him at the back post but his close-range shot was blocked, the ball popping up into the arms of goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Maclaren did have the ball in the net two minutes later as he met Florian IKamberi's cross but he'd taken a stride forward too early and the offside flag was raised against him.

But Hibs had two great saves in quick succession from goalkeeper Ofir Marciano to thank for keeping them level. Ryan Porteous' mistake let Josh Windass in but the Israeli internationalist got down well to block him before recovering to deny Alfredo Morelos on the follow-up.

Allan, a one-time target for Rangers, had received the expected reception from the home fans but the midfielder looked to be thriving on the occasion with a series of surging runs deep into the heart of the Ibrox club's defence.

Despite having the appearance of a somewhat patched-up side Hibs were giving Rangers as good as they were getting and they stunned the home fans four minutes before the interval with a superb strike from McGinn.

The midfielder picked up the ball on the halfway line and was allowed to run unchecked, inviting him to unleash a ferocious low drive from 25 yards which zipped past Forderingham and into the bottom left hand corner of his net.

However, Hibs needed another terrific save from Marciano only minutes after the restart to keep them ahead, the goalkeeper tipping over a point-blank header as Daniel Candeias rose to meet Jamie Murphy's cross.

A foul by captain for the day Lewis Stevenson on Murphy after Porteous was guilty of a sloppy pass gave Rangers a free-kick only inches outside Hibs penalty area but Goss sent his effort soaring over.

Morelos thought he had equalised for Rangers when he sent a downward header past Marciano as the home side began to turn the screw, but he'd been ruled offside.

Former Hibs striker Jasoin Cummings was accorded a rousing reception from the home fans as he replaced Jason Holt and Greg Dcoherty came on for Candeias.

Rangers were level in the 72nd minute, Porteous' clattering tackle on Windass drawing a yellow card and a free-kick which Goss sent curling goalwards, Marciano getting a hand to the ball but unable to keep it out.

But Hibs were only behind for two minutes, James Tavernier foolishly bundling Allan over as he tried to shepherd the ball out for a corner, referee Willie Collum immediately pointing to the spot. Maclaren stepped up to convert, hammering the ball straight through Forderringham's bid to save.

Rangers: Foderingham, Tavernier, Martin, Bates, John, Goss, Holt (Cummings 70), Candeas (Docherty 70), Windass, Murphy, Morelos.

Substitutes not used: Alnwick, Cardoso, Dodoo, Herrera, Hodson..

Hibs: Marciano, Boyle, Ambrose, Porteous, Stevenson, Bartley, McGeouch, McGinn, Allan (Shaw 78), Barker (Maclaren 6), Kamberi (Swanson 90+1).

Substitutes not used: Bell, Rherras, F Murray, Mackie.

Referee: Willie Collum.

Attendance: 49,986