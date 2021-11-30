Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst wary of Hibs, but says 'different team' coming to Easter Road

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst issues instructions to captain James Tavernier during the Premiership victory at Livingston on Sunday. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Van Bronckhorst was a spectator at Hampden 10 days ago when Martin Boyle’s hat-trick stunned the Scottish champions, the 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final victory booking Hibs a place in the Hampden showpiece next month.

Van Bronckhorst has overseen consecutive victories against Sparta Prague and Livingston since then, while implementing tactical changes to their approach.

“I have a different style and a different play than the team used on that day (at Hampden),” said van Bronckhorst.

Calvin Bassey (left), pictured tussling with Livingston's Odin Bailey, has impressed new Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with his recent displays in central defence.(Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“Of course, we looked back to the game where we played them last. It will be a difficult game on Wednesday because it is not the same way of playing.

“Still, you can see the threats that Hibs have got with their system, with the players they have. I think they were on the day very solid, very good and were very clinical in the chances they got.

“They deservedly won the game on the day. That is what we take from the game last week and Wednesday is a new chance for us to get the three points.”

Van Bronckhorst confirmed his intention to continue making alterations to his tactical set-up, both from game to game and within games themselves.

“It is quite a big squad, a big squad with a lot of different qualities and strengths within the players in the back line, the midfield and also with our strikers,” he said.

“I know to be dynamic in the system and change the system is very important now in modern football. We also have the players to do so. In that objective, I am very happy with the balance in the squad.