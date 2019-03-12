Rangers boss Steven Gerrard given referee ‘apology’ over Hibs goal

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has received an apology from referee Steven McLean following Hibs’ equalising goal on Friday night, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Easter Road side levelled in Leith after Stephane Omeonga dispossessed James Tavernier on the edge of the home side’s box and 20 seconds later Florian Kamberi had netted.

Replays showed the Hibs midfielder had fouled the Rangers captain - a challenge which left Gerrard irate.

He told BT Sport: “The referee is five yards away from it and it’s a blatant foul - 10 times out of 10, 100 times out of 100. You can talk about VAR, talk about supporting referees, but it’s impossible to support a referee if he cant give a foul five yards away.”

McLean called the Rangers manager to apologise for missing the trip after he had been asked to review the footage by the Liverpool legend.

It is understood John Fleming, the Scottish Football Association’s head of refereeing operations, was unhappy with the performance of McLean and his assistants Graham Chambers and Stuart Stevenson.

