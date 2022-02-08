Rangers star ruled out of Hibs clash - but will Aaron Ramsey make his first start?

The Scottish international is suffering from an ankle knock sustained during the 5-0 win over Hearts on Sunday. He was caught in a challenge with Beni Baningime during the second half with referee Willie Collum waving play on.

Jack, 29, was excellent during his first start of the season after issues with his calf, which date back to last term, kept him out of selection for the most part.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “Ryan Jack is out after a problem with his ankle, he will be out of the squad for tomorrow. I don't think it is serious, he got a knock during the game.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was injured during Sunday's cinch Premiership win over Hearts. Picture: SNS

“The challenge on Ryan Jack caused an issue with his ankle, he is a very tough player and it takes a lot for him to stay down.”

The Dutchman also revealed the match on Wednesday evening against Shaun Maloney’s men will come too soon for blockbuster January signing Aaron Ramsey. The Welsh star made his debut during the weekend win over the Jambos but is still getting up to full fitness having not played for parent club Juventus since October.

Van Bronckhorst added: “Ramsey is not quite ready to start yet. You can see his quality in training and in his early minutes. He is improving every day and it is great to see the improvements in only a week.”

