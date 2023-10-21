News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Rangers v Hibs: Is it on TV? Team news, score updates, Storm Babet weather updates

Hibs travel to Glasgow to face Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership

By Susanna Sealy, John Greechan
Published 21st Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hibs face Rangers at Ibrox this afternoon as Nick Montgomery looks to continue his good start to managing the Edinburgh side. Rangers are aiming to close the gap on Celtic in Philippe Clement's first game in charge.

We will have all the latest team news, weather updates, score updates and match reaction from the fixture, with our Hibs reporter John Greechan providing expert analysis from Ibrox as well. Ahead of the fixture, Montgomery said on Clement: "The pressure is on him now to perform and implement what he wants - and I’m sure they all want that quickly.”

Stay tuned for all of the above as Hibs face Rangers at Ibrox.

Rangers v Hibs live

Show new updates
Related topics:RangersIbroxTVTeam newsScottish PremiershipPhilippe Clement