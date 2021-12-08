'Reeks of our relegation season': Hibs fans react to disappointing 1-0 defeat at Livingston

Paul McGinn begins his walk from the field after the Hibs defender is sent off in the 1-0 defeat at Livingston.

@LeithWhisky: "We'll be 11th soon. Top 6 is beyond these players this season *if they're played in a safety first formation*”

@roo_richy: "This absolutely reeks of our relegation season. Performances and results terrible, slipping further down the table. People below us are used to scrapping for points, we’re not. Recruitment in January is key now. Attacking midfielder essential. Our midfield gives us nothing!?”

@shaun_harrold: “Folk seem to have short memories, finished third last year ffs keep the faith.”

@ses101: "How many times does Doig take the easy option and pass back or infield? How many times does Nisbet take a weak, lazy shot? When does Newell ever look like he is desperate to win? When does our defence ever look solid? Why does mediocrity earn long term contracts at Hibs?”

@Mike_Nis: "These results are becoming ridiculous!! I backed the manager but how can you beat Rangers in a Semi and lose every other game? Change or keep him? Something needs to change.”

@jinkyjoiner: "And next game, Hanlon out, maybe porteous out. Who’s going to play at the back with McGregor since Woods just left.. shocking game.”

@AidenWare7: "Genuinely the laughing stock of the league. Such a stale and predictable brand of football 2nd half was one of the worst hibs performances ive ever seen.”

@beannachta: "One win in nine Premiership games too much quality in squad for a relegation scrap it has to be the coaching.”

@SeanGorrie: “When do we start getting these results that are apparently coming? Next season?”

