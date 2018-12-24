Referee confirmed for festive Hibs-Hearts encounter

The SPFL have revealed the referee for Saturday’s Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts.

Kevin Clancy will be the man in the middle for the Easter Road showdown which kicks off at 5.30pm.

Hibs and Hearts last met back in October at Tynecastle when Hibees striker Florian Kamberi’s red card sparked a melee between opposing players. Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal was attacked by an away fan while Hibs boss Neil Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the home end.

Saturday’s match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports and will follow the Rangers-Celtic game at lunchtime. John Beaton will take charge of the Glasgow rivals’ clash.