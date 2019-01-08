Reports claim goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw told he can leave Hibs

Ross Laidlaw could be on his way out of Easter Road in the January transfer window after it was reported the goalkeeper has been told he’s free to find a new club.

Hibs goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Picture: Michael Gillen

According to the Scottish Sun, Hibs manager Neil Lennon has allowed the 26-year-old to seek regular first-team football elsewhere.

Hibs have taken Tottenham Hotspur’s 21-year-old stopper Tom Glover on trial with a view to sign the Australian on loan.

Laidlaw is already behind both Adam Bogdan and Ofir Marciano in the pecking order and has been hindered by injury problems this season.

The former Raith Rovers stopper signed in the summer of 2016 on a one-year deal, though after impressing in reserve of Marciano he was handed a two-year extension the following year. Since then, however, he’s made just nine appearances.