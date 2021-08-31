Reports claim Kilmarnock in for Hibs striker as Tommy Wright eyes Easter Road reunion at Rugby Park

Jamie Gullan and Oli Shaw with the Development League trophy in 2018. Picture: SNS

The Ayrshire outfit have made a move for the 22-year-old who, the Daily Record says, is being allowed to leave Easter Road on a permanent deal having expressed a desire for regular first-team football.

Gullan, who came through the ranks at East Mains, has featured just once so far this season despite the club’s striking corps being depleted by the loss of Christian Doidge to long-term injury.

The forward enjoyed three separate loan spells with Raith Rovers over the past three campaigns, including in the club’s Championship season last term. He also spent time at Queen’s Park.

Killie manager Tommy Wright is looking to reunite the striker with ex-Hibs youngster Oli Shaw. The 23-year-old is said to be on the verge of joining the Rugby Park side after struggling to find a way into the Ross County starting XI under new boss Malky Mackay.

