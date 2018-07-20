Reports link Hibs with move for Bolton striker Adam le Fondre

Neil Lennon is considering a move for Bolton striker Adam le Fondre, according to the Scottish Sun.

Adam le Fondre previously worked with Hibs boss Neil Lennon at Bolton. Picture: Getty

The 31-year-old worked with the Hibs boss at the Macron Stadium after Lennon, then manager of the club, secured the services of the attacker in a loan deal from Cardiff City.

A player of vast experience in the English lower leagues, and one season in the top flight with Reading, le Fondre made a permanent switch to Bolton last year but started only 15 of the 35 games he played.

He was recently part of the squad that went on strike, forcing the postponement of a friendly match against St Mirren as the players protested the non-payment of wages and bonuses.

Le Fondre has one year left on his deal, though his club may be willing to let him go amid their financial struggles.

Hibs are in the market for a new striker after accepting a £150,000 for Simon Murray from South African side Bidvest Wits.

