Revealed: Complete list of Hibs’ potential Europa League opponents

The full list of clubs participating in the Europa League qualifying rounds has been confirmed, with Hibs – as expected – being named as one of the seeds for the first round.

The Easter Road club will avoid teams such as Danish side FC Copenhagen and Slovenian cracks Maribor – who knocked Hibs out of continental competition in season 2010/11 – in the first qualifying round. The biggest name Hibs could face at that stage is former Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

Hibs will enter the Europa League at the first qualifying round. Pic: Getty

Should Hibs negotiate their first hurdle in Europe, they will be unseeded for the second round and could be pitted against some of the marquee names in the competition. Former winners Sevilla are the highest ranked side, while Hibs could also face Turkish giants Besiktas or RB Leipzig of Germany, who made the quarter-finals of this competition just last season.

Hibs will discover their opponents when the draw is made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Tuesday, June 19.

The dates for the first qualifying round are July 12 and 19, with the second qualifying round pencilled in for July 26 and August 2. However, these are subject to change depending on whether two teams from the same city are due to play at home on the same night.

Hibs’ potential first qualifying round opponents: Vaduz (Liechtenstein); FCI Levadia, Trans Narva (Estonia); Milsami Orhei, Petrocub Hincesti, Zaria Balti (Moldova), Stjarnan, IBV (Iceland), Ferencvaros, Ujpest (Hungary), Balzan (Malta), Cliftonville, Coleraine, Glenavon (Northern Ireland); DAC Dunjaska Streda (Slovakia); Buducnost Podgorica, Igalo or Mladost Podgorica (Montenegro); Siroki Brijeg (Bosnia); Pyunik Yerevan, Banants Yerevan, Gandzasar Kapan (Armenia); Partizani, Laci, Luftetari Gjirokaster (Albania), Chikhura Sachkhere, Samtredia (Georgia); Liepaja, Riga FC (Latvia); Skhupi (Macedonia); KuPS, Lahti, Ilves (Finland); Shamrock Rovers, Derry City (Republic of Ireland); Stumbras (Lithuania); Racing FC, Progres Niederkorn (Luxembourg); Connah’s Quay Nomads (Wales); NSI Runavik (Faroe Islands); Winners of preliminary round match involving Birkirkara (Malta); Winners of preliminary round match involving Trakai (Lithuania); Winners of preliminary round match involving Europa (Gibraltar); Winners of preliminary round match involving B36 Torshavn (Faroe Islands); Winners of preliminary round match involving Folgore (San Marino); Winners of preliminary round match involving Bala Town (Wales); Winners of preliminary round match involving Gzira United (Malta).

Hibs’ potential second qualifying round opponents: Sevilla (Spain); Besiktas (Turkey); Sparta Prague (Czech Republic); Steaua Bucharest (Romania); Genk (Belgium); AZ Alkmaar, Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands); RB Leipzig (Germany); Burnley (England); Atalanta (Italy); Bordeaux (France); Ufa (Russia); Rio Ave (Portugal); Asteras Tripolis, Atromitos (Greece); Mariupol (Ukraine); Hajduk Split (Croatia); LASK Linz, Admira Wacker Modling (Austria); St Gallen (Switzerland); Winners of first qualifying round match involving FC Copenhagen (Denmark); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Maribor (Slovenia); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Partizan Belgrade (Serbia); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Molde (Norway); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Apollon Limassol (Cyprus); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Dinamo Minsk (Belarus); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Lech Poznan (Poland); Winners of first qualifying round match involving FH (Iceland); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Dundalk (Republic of Ireland); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Qabala (Azerbaijan); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Osijek (Croatia); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Nordsjaelland (Denmark); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Vardar Skopje (Macedonia); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Trencin (Slovakia); Winners of first qualifying round match involving Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia).