Revealed: Hibs fans want more midfield creativity added in transfer window

Hibs fans would like to see manager Neil Lennon add more creativity to the midfield before the transfer window closes on Friday.

John McGinn has left a big hole in the Hibs midfield. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

In a poll run by the Evening News, more than 800 Hibs fans voted for the position they would like to see strengthened.

Twenty eight per cent favoured greater creativity in midfield following the departure of John McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Scott Allan from last season’s team.

Lennon has added Australian international Mark Milligan, Stephen Mallan and Emerson Hyndman to the centre of the pitch, while Daryl Horgan, recruited from Preston, was played centrally against Aberdeen.

Horgan impressed against the Dons in a role reminiscent of McGinn, who is already performing at Aston Villa.

Despite the signings, the midfield area is clearly an area the fans see improvement with a further 18 per cent of fans wanting a centre midfield option.

Sandwiched between the midfield options was 21 per cent of fans voting in favour of a centre-back addition.

Hibs have been one of the most exciting teams in the country to watch but they have conceded 15 goals so far this season with only two clean sheets.

Darren McGregor has had his injury issues, while Efe Ambrose has had an inconsistent start to the season.

