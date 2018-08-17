Revealed: How much Hibs will earn from Europa League participation

Hibs may have failed to reach the lucrative stages of the Europa League group stages but stand to make nearly £700,000.

Hibernian captain David Gray shakes hands with Modle captain Ruben Gabrielsen. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

Neil Lennon’s men missed out on reaching the play-off round, where they would have faced Russia’s Zenit St Petersburg, after falling to a 3-0 defeat to Molde on Thursday night.

A double from teenage Norwegian star Erling Haaland and a strike from Fredrik Aursenes gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men passage following a 0-0 draw at Easter Road in the first-leg.

In June, Uefa announced that €510 million will be distributed to clubs participating in the Europa League with a €60 million in additional contributions.

Of that fund, €107.5 million was set aside for clubs participating in the play-off rounds. Hibs earned the following amount per qualifying round:

• First qualifying round – €240,000

• Second qualifying round – €260,000

• Third qualifying round – €280,000

On top of that Hibs will have ticket revenue from the three ties with healthy crowds at each stage, the three games bringing nearly 43,000 fans to Easter Road.

If Hibs had progressed to the play-off round they would have earned a further €300,000. They would not have received that money, however, if they got to the group stage but would have stood to make €2.92 million for simply qualifying with further bonuses for any wins and draws.

