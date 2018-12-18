Revealed: Neil Lennon’s impressive Hibs record against Celtic and Rangers

Neil Lennon has made Hibs into a real nuisance for both Celtic and Rangers since taking the reins at Easter Road.

• READ MORE: Rangers boss excited about ‘intense atmosphere’ and attacking football at Easter Road

Hibs manager Neil Lennon has enjoyed success against Celtic and Rangers. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Sunday’s 2-0 success over champions Celtic was the latest positive result over either side of the Old Firm, and Rangers travel to Leith for Wednesday’s clash in front of the TV cameras.

Goals from Vykintas Slivka and Florian Kamberi handed Hibs a deserved win over Brendan Rodgers’ men, providing Lennon with his fourth victory over either of the Glasgow giants in 11 games following his appointment in summer 2016.

Of those 11 fixtures Hibs have lost on four occasions.

Lennon has twice led his team to wins at Ibrox, although he is yet to taste victory at Easter Road.The most recent game between the two sides may have felt like a win as Hibs had the last word in a barnstorming 5-5 draw on the final day of last season.

Hibs have faced Celtic seven times under Lennon, losing twice at Parkhead and once at Hampden Park in the Betfred Cup semi-final.

However, Rodgers has failed to see his side win in Leith, losing on their last two trips and drawing the other.

To put Lennon’s record in some context, prior to his arrival Hibs had only defeated Celtic once in their previous sixteen meetings - a 1-0 success in 2012.

As for Rangers, Hibs have enjoyed plenty of victories over their league rivals in recent seasons after both spent two campaigns together in the Championship, plus meetings in cups, including the famous Scottish Cup victory in 2016.

In terms of their record when both sides were in the top tier, Hibs won once between December 2007 and 2012 - a 3-0 win at Ibrox in 2010.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital