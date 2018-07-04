Revealed! Paul Hanlon’s Hibs scout report from Hutchison Vale U12

Have your say

Ahead of Paul Hanlon’s testimonial on Sunday, the defender’s Hibs scout report as an under-12 for Hutchison Vale has been released.

The club’s senior scout Mike Meechan supplied the report to the organisers of the testimonial who shared it on Twitter.

The report from the match between Hutchison Vale and Leith Athletic featured a number of familiar names, including former Hibs players Danny Galbraith, Sean Welsh and Leigh Griffiths.

Hanlon, who was playing as a central midfielder in the game, was one of six players of note in the game from 30 March 2003 with Hutchison Vale winning 2-1.

The notes on Hanlon read: “A stand out in the middle of the park. Showed great composure and very good awareness for his age. Rarely gave the ball away.”

Hanlon was recruited by Hibs and was moved back to defence by former Hibs youth coach Alastair Stevenson. He made his first-team debut in a 3-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in January 2008 under Mixu Paatelainen.

The 28-year-old spent time on loan at St Johnstone before becoming a regular at Easter Road, first as a left-back before moving centrally. He has gone on to make more than 330 appearances for the club, twice won the club’s player of the year award.

Hibs face Blackburn Rovers on Sunday at Easter Road for the testimonial.

