Arnaud Djoum is sent off by Nick Walsh. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

Revealed: Where Hearts and Hibs rank in the Scottish Premiership fair play table

Hearts and Hibs have been involved in games this season where refereeing decisions have come under scrutiny. But what about each side’s disciplinary record?

Taking statistics for fouls, yellow cards and red cards from the SPFL website for each team we devised a points system to rank the league’s 12 teams. A foul = 1 point, yellow card = 4 points and red card = 10 points. Click and scroll to find out where the Capital duo sit in the fair play table.

Fouls - 329. Yellow cards - 46. Red cards - 3.

1. Motherwell - 543 points

Fouls - 329. Yellow cards - 46. Red cards - 3.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Fouls - 286. Yellow cards - 47. Red cards - 4.

2. Hamilton - 514 points

Fouls - 286. Yellow cards - 47. Red cards - 4.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Fouls - 299. Yellow cards - 41. Red cards - 3.

3. Hearts - 493 points

Fouls - 299. Yellow cards - 41. Red cards - 3.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Fouls - 295. Yellow cards - 41. Red cards - 2.

4. Aberdeen - 467 points

Fouls - 295. Yellow cards - 41. Red cards - 2.
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3