Rhyan Grant in action for Australia during the Socceroos' record-breaking World Cup qualifying victory over Oman in Doha

The 30-year-old right-back has spent his entire club career in his homeland, making more than 230 appearances for A-League side Sydney FC since 2008.

But after opting to base himself in Edinburgh between the Socceroos’ World Cup qualifiers in September and October rather than jump through hoops in a bid to return home, Grant’s experience training with the Easter Road side has opened his eyes to a potential new direction.

Speaking to Newscorp the right-back said: “I’ve been training with the first team and it’s been good, and something a little bit different for me.

“I’ve been wearing a GPS vest and unit which tracks everything that I do during training and then Hibs pass all those results to the Socceroos and Sydney coaching staff.

”If I need any more on top of that, they’ll let [Hibs] know and I’ll do some extra, or just let me know and I’ll do extras to make sure I’m in the best condition I can be.

“I’m not sure if I’ll be fitter than ever, but I’ll be ready to play a few games.”

Grant is out of contract at Sydney at the end of the 2021/22 season but sounds increasingly tempted by the opportunity to play abroad.

“I love it at Sydney, and I’ve still got this season there, but it’s great to have a different adventure and try something a little bit different, and to see where I sit when it comes to the standard,” he added.

Welcoming the chance to experience training and life outside of Australia’s top flight, Grant continued: “All in all it’s been really good just to experience something different, and you never know: in the future, if something was to happen, I’d be a little bit more open to it now that I’ve experienced something a little bit different.”

Grant is likely to start for Graham Arnold’s side in their World Cup qualifier against Japan in Saitama on Tuesday, earning his 15th international cap.

